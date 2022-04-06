Letter: Our rights speak louder than laws

Authoritarian political regimes all over the world are strong supporters of it. President Joe Biden is crazy about it. However, our founders hated it — actually rebelling against its use by King George and the English Parliament. Of course, I'm talking about the "rule of law."

Our founders were very aware of the reason why the Roman Republic gradually changed from a pure democracy into the Roman Empire, a dictatorship. This happened when voters in the Roman Republic passed laws that resulted in the Republic becoming a dictatorship. This is one reason why the "rule of law" cannot be found in the U.S. Constitution.

If the "rule of law" were found in the Constitution, there would not need to be a procedure to amend the Constitution — which there is. To change the Constitution with the "rule of law," we just have to change the law, not amend the Constitution.

The function of our Constitution is to protect the unalienable rights that were granted to us by our Creator, not subject us to a legislative process controlled by lawmakers.

Jack Malone

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0