Letter: Our president is a doer, not demagogue

Saturday's (Nov. 6) front page news: "Biden's bet on the economy fails."

A small positive Biden story was buried on page A6.

Why?

Fact: U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3% in Feb. 2021.

It is now 4.6% and going down.

In March 2021, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed with NO REPUBLICAN VOTES.

It has provided stimulus payments, food stamps for the poor, child credits to alleviate child poverty, Money for schools, housing, health care and more.

In October 2021, 5.6 million jobs were added.

More jobs have been added in President Joe Biden's nine months in office than in the last 16 years of Republican administrations combined.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan, infrastructure has been signed into law by President Biden.

Over the next eight years it provided $110 billion for roads and bridges, $73 billion for our national electrical grid, $66 billion for railroads, and much, much more.

Authoritarian wannabe Trump did nothing for four years, but gave tax cuts to the rich and still is trying to destroy our democracy.