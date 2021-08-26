Letter: Our legislators are gaslighting us

Shame on Sen. John Braun and Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno. Their recent Guest Column is a sad example of gaslighting. These legislators provided data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to support their arguments. However, if you look for yourself as I did, the data supports the argument that the vaccines have few adverse effects and are extremely safe to take.

I pulled the report on adverse effects from all COVID-19 vaccines for Washington for 2021. The total count, which spans reported symptoms ranging from dizziness to death, was 110 adverse events for the entire state for this year.

The Washington Department of Health Covid-19 data dashboard shows 4,615,206 Washingtonians vaccinated with at least one dose.

That’s a miniscule 0.000025% chance of having any kind of adverse effect.

This data provides a powerful and factual argument for the safety of vaccination. Why did these legislators choose to use this data? To those of us who check facts for ourselves, it appears as a blatant attempt to make their argument appear to be fact-based when it’s simply not.

L.L. Hauer

Winlock

