Letter: One snapshot is not everything

A local letters to the editor writer to this paper has been assiduously trying to debunk the concept of systemic racism. In my case, he has been extremely unsuccessful. His recent effort on July 7, was as usual, unpersuasive. One piece of evidence he offers, that blacks are 14% of the population but 18% of Harvard’s current enrollment (He discovered this by “casually reading the Wall Street Journal.'' ). Are these statistics relevant to his assertion? Total population statistics ignore the differences in age group distributions among racial subgroups. The population cohort used by education researchers is the 18 to 24 age group in a population.