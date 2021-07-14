Letter: One snapshot is not everything

A local letters to the editor writer to this paper has been assiduously trying to debunk the concept of systemic racism. In my case, he has been extremely unsuccessful. His recent effort on July 7, was as usual, unpersuasive. One piece of evidence he offers, that blacks are 14% of the population but 18% of Harvard’s current enrollment (He discovered this by “casually reading the Wall Street Journal.'' ). Are these statistics relevant to his assertion? Total population statistics ignore the differences in age group distributions among racial subgroups. The population cohort used by education researchers is the 18 to 24 age group in a population.
One needs to look at the college enrollments in all two- and four-year colleges. Ivy League schools cater to a very nonrepresentative sample of students. Additionally, a single year’s observation of any social phenomena contains very little useful information. It is a snapshot of a moment in time. The history of arriving at this moment would be useful and would reveal much more about systemic racism.
Ed Phillips
Kalama