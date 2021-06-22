Letter: One-sided talking points a bad look

This letter is in regard to Andre Stepankowsky "Project's demise a bad omen."

Stepankowsky clearly shed his journalistic roots with this one-sided screed cut-and-pasted from a Kalama Methanol Plant promotional brochure.

He champions all the Northwest Innovation Works talking points while dismissing the downside costs and risks as unfair partisan maneuvering by Gov. Jay Inslee. That the $2 billion natural gas-to-methanol project was conceived by China for its sole benefit and projected to rank among the top 10 CO2 emitters in Washington state isn't a partisan issue. Kalama would have consumed more fracked gas than all other in-state gas-fired power plants combined.

As for adding 200 permanent jobs (some reserved for Chinese managers and technicians), look at the current Kalama Chemical plant to see how many will really be needed. And using methanol to produce plastics instead of fuel (a late NWIW change and Chinese prerogative in any event) conveniently lowers the projected CO2 emissions. Not your best effort, Stepankowsky, unless you're running as a centrist Republican for governor.

Jim MacLeod

Kalama

