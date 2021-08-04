Letter: One-party control not good for state

Washington state politics has been dominated by Democrats on both the state and federal level since the 1980s. This has produced a political machine that virtually has controlled every aspect of daily life as we know it here in this state. I have voted in Washington in every election since 1963. During those years, local or state elections, the Democrat controlled Legislature usually decided what the outcomes were to issues and candidates on the ballot.

This my friends amounts to a monopoly of political power unlike seen in most other states.

So as a citizen of this state (formerly Port Orchard) I ask this question: How do we finally break the Democrat stronghold that has been around forever? How do we bring back all people in our state, east and west of the Cascades, to equal representation under state government?

Until we find a solution, Washington state will continue to be under one party control, where the rule of the day is tax and spend policy, and people are treated like second-class citizens.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

