Letter: One brave woman

Many thanks to Woodland City Council member Carol Rounds for voting her conscience and casting the only "No" vote against the proposed transient trailer park on Belmont Loop. Curious that council members stated that they were against the proposed 67 vehicle park in the middle of a neighborhood commercial street, but couldn't find the backbone to vote accordingly.

The council had no trouble nixing a senior living facility (that Woodland could actually use) that would have been located behind the Safeway parking lot.

By the way, all the affidavits and testimony about the trailer park being completely unsuitable in that location wasn't "bullying." It was many local business people pointing out what a disaster the trailer park will be for Belmont Loop businesses. Add to that the four proposed apartment buildings within a two block area and traffic will be unbelievable.

Too bad that more council members didn't have the courage of their convictions and too bad for the future of Belmont Loop.

Stephanie Pietrowski

Woodland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0