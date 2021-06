I thank the Longview Rotary Club for asking everyone who has purchased a flag from them to take them in at night. I know it’s because some have been stolen and that’s too bad.

However, flags should always be taken in at night unless there is a dedicated light on them. They should also never be flown during inclement weather.

The Rotary Club should give out a copy of “Flag Etiquette” with every new subscription that gives all the rules for flying our national flag.

Gloria Sanders

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0