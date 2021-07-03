Letter: Officer Hansen lent us a helping hand

This past Saturday (June 26), my wife and I were heading home from camping when we had a tire blow out on our pickup when we were just two miles south of Exit 36 on I-5. I was on hold with AAA for 20 minutes before a representative answered. Then I was told that it might be two hours before help arrived.

Luckily, a short time later, Washington State Patrol Officer C.P. Hansen from the Kelso office stopped to check on us. And then, even though it was 105 degrees, he volunteered to help change our tire. He ended up doing most of the work, but he was very kind and courteous during the whole time. He had us back on the road in less than 30 minutes.

We very much appreciated his assistance. Again, thank you so much, Officer Hansen.

Donald and Dian Wolfe

Longview

