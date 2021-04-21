 Skip to main content
Letter: Offended by butter packaging?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Offended by butter packaging?

Thank you, all of the people known as "woke." You have managed to destroy a beautiful example of retail packaging by removing an image on the Land O' Lakes butter.

There was nothing offensive of a young Chippawa woman in the Great Lakes region. There is nothing wrong with representing a member of the "first people" in a respectable manner.

Now, that package is as plain looking and uninspired as the apartment building in Russia.

How did this happen? Threats of lawsuits and boycotts? If it offended you, you don't have to buy it.

If anyone has an empty package, please send it to me at P.O. Box 834, Kelso, WA 98626.

G.J. Nordenstam

Kelso

