Letter: Not funding Legal Aid was mistake by city

On June 13, The Daily News published a short article on the allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds by the Longview City Council. Although TDN mentioned the $332,787 was intended to “create housing or better living environments,” it left out the part about the target audience being low- and moderate-income people.

The police station is receiving $270,000 of these funds. Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid requested $15,000 to help low-income people facing eviction, but their request was denied and that money delivered to the police station instead. This Legal Aid request actually followed the intent of the CDBG program. Community House received $9,500 to cover administrative costs to provide rental assistance. This is the only amount funded that is related to the actual intent of “developing housing and better living environments for low- and moderate-income persons.” That’s only $9,500 out of $332,787 actually being used to benefit low- and moderate-income people.