Letter: Northwest GOP needs better candidates

Vancouver resident Rolf Knapp's latest letter headlined "One-party control not good for state" was another example how most GOP voters don't understand themselves.

Perhaps Republicans need to do a better job of finding candidates and issues voters will actually vote for as opposed to simply complaining about the political power dynamics and explaining losing away by unfounded voter fraud.

Until that happens, Washingtonians and Oregonians will continue to endure lopsided governance because the Pacific Northwest GOP doesn't want to — or — can't get its act together.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

