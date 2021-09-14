Letter: No to vaccines, yes to morgue truck?

Just what are the priorities of our Cowlitz County commissioners?

On Aug, 31, even though most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in our county involve unvaccinated people, the county commissioners passed resolutions stating the board will not require COVID-19 vaccines for certain county employees and warning they may pull funding from entities that do require vaccinations.

Then on Sept. 8, the commissioners OK’d the purchase of a $64,000 refrigeration trailer to hold the extra dead bodies resulting from the overwhelming number of COVID-19 deaths.

Are our commissioners doing whatever they can to help the virus kill as many of us as possible? By fighting against vaccinations, it sure sounds like it. But, hey, when we die, we can rest assured that they’ll provide cold storage for our dead bodies.

Remember these commissioners’ priorities when you vote.

Kathy Thompson and Steve Pulliam

Longview

