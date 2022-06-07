Letter: No place to hide from an angry God

Oh, the uproar about the Supreme Court decision to reverse abortion rights.

Ever since the removal of the 10 Commandments from public view, we have treated them as the 10 Suggestions.

Never mind, "Thou shalt not kill." We have set ourselves up as the authority over life and death. It must be the same crowd that declared "God is dead" years ago. The same ones who removed prayer from our schools so it could be replaced by guards and metal detectors. Instead of peace and security, our children face mass shootings.

How deceived and depraved can we get? Instead of being a light to the world, we give them pictures of angry women demanding the right to kill their children. We masquerade by naming it women's health. The day is coming when there is no place to hide from an angry God for all the doers and enablers.

More than 60 million innocent babies have been aborted in the USA, sadly.

Justine Buck

Kelso

