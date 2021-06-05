Letter: Move people to fix intersection

Oregon Way/Industrial Way is not a car/train problem. It is a people problem. I attended a community workshop two-plus years ago. No conversation about human behavior change. Only discussion was which roads could be moved/built.

I expect for under $5 million this problem could be solved until we really know the 40-year hockey stick projection is real.

Here are some thoughts: Change starting/stopping times by agreeable companies by 15 minutes; staggering traffic. Award people for biking and walking to work. Build safe biking routes to the port. Set up carpooling efforts, even across companies. Develop a park and ride lot utilizing RiverCities bus/bike rentals for last mile transport.

None of this is new as it is a similar approach used by schools throughout the USA. What is new is to think that your commute could be by bike or require two vehicles. A small price to pay to save $95 million.

Dave Fine

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0