Letter: Mortensen damaging Cowlitz County

The virus and its variants could care less about personal politics and political agendas. True power lies with the virus and our concertive response to curtailing it. Daddy Arne’s power is his insatiable need to disrupt and destroy our government, while he collects a cool $100K taxpayer funded annual salary, including retirement and sick leave. As long as Daddy Arne and his minions are loud and proud, none of us will be able to get back to our lives. As the tents go up at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and elective surgeries and emergency medicine are curtailed, we can thank Daddy Arne for all the fun we’re having. You can lay the deaths and despair at the feet of Daddy Arne and his gullible army of personal freedom provocateurs. They are damaging our beautiful county. We can’t let them wreck the future.