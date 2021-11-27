Letter: More people means more pollution

Madagascar has been in the news lately as having a drought that has lasted for five years and many people are starving, which is quite sad.

They blame it on global warming, but that is not the whole story. I have read that Madagascar has been running into deep trouble for many years.

They cut down so many trees to make room for farmland that rivers were running thick with top soil as seen from space. Now there is no river flowing there. Wildlife is being ran to extinction.

Global warming and overpopulation are real problems as one reinforces the other. Has anyone paid attention to the desperate people trying to crash the European and American borders, etc.? Without worldwide birth control, the whole planet is in great danger of extinction of most life, including humans. More people equals more warming and pollution.

Tyrone David Mott

Longview

