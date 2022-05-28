 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: More information needed on news

The Daily News should be proud of the coverage it gives to local sports. It is the best I’ve seen. Unfortunately, its coverage of national and international news leaves much to be desired. Saturday’s (May 21) edition has the same story on two different pages. This is not a unique event. The paper often has the same story printed twice in the same edition.

Recently the paper printed a story on an aid package to Ukraine and the headline stated 11 Republican senators voted against the measure but failed to state who they are. The paper often runs stories on legislative votes but fails to state how our congressional delegation voted.

Show your readers you respect our intelligence, give us all the information we need. Perhaps if the paper had a citizens' review panel these failures could be addressed.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

