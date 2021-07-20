Letter: Moldenhauer fails to act responsibly

Newly appointed Longview School Board member Crystal Moldenhauer is trying to “stick it to the man” so to speak, with a campaign to refuse mask requirements in school this fall, despite state guidelines. She’s been rallying support on the Facebook page Cowlitz County News. She’s sponsoring an “Unmask the kids” rally later this summer. She’s reporting that populist Jim Walsh will be there supporting her cause, as well as school board candidate Don Cox.

The problem is if our schools ignore state guidelines and an outbreak results, it puts our school district in jeopardy of a negligence lawsuit.

OSHA requires employers to provide a workplace free of recognizable hazards. If we ignore state guidelines our school district would be subject to massive fines and penalties.

As a property owner in Longview, I’m offended that these public servants would put my tax dollars in jeopardy in order to feed their own foolish egos.

This election season I’m voting for candidates who haven’t promised to be poor stewards of our tax dollars.

Andrew Buck

Longview

