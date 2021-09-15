 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Missing votes cost Trump the election
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Missing votes cost Trump the election

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

You would think the report from the Arizona audit showing an estimated 173,104 votes are missing or lost that far exceeded the margins of victories would be front page national news because it decertifies the results of President Biden's election.

It was the result of volunteers canvassing the mail-in votes by confirming an actual address, or whether a person voted or not (because some who said they voted didn't have it recorded; and some that said they didn't vote showed their vote was recorded).

Lee Perry

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News