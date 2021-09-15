Letter: Missing votes cost Trump the election

You would think the report from the Arizona audit showing an estimated 173,104 votes are missing or lost that far exceeded the margins of victories would be front page national news because it decertifies the results of President Biden's election.

It was the result of volunteers canvassing the mail-in votes by confirming an actual address, or whether a person voted or not (because some who said they voted didn't have it recorded; and some that said they didn't vote showed their vote was recorded).