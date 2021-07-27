 Skip to main content
Letter: Misinformation goes too far in letter
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Misinformation goes too far in letter

Normally I read letters to the editor and accept that there are always two or more views, but when I see total nonsense and misinformation I just must speak.

An letter writer states we should buy American and that 85% of products come from China. From his letter, I can only guess that he is a Trumper. Did he know his fearless leader's gift store sells goods that are only 15% made in America? Then he wants us to stop watching NBC CBS, etc., and stop using cellphones. I guess he wants us to not be informed and only follow the lies the ex-president and Fox News spread. He said wake up and smell the coffee. Does he know that more than 90% of coffee imported to the U.S. is from overseas? I say wake up to reality.

Robert Stockwell

Longview 

