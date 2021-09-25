 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mint Valley is a wonderful asset
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Mint Valley is a wonderful asset

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Your interesting and informative article about our Mint Valley Golf Course brought back a personal memory.

When the course was ready to play in 1976, Elmer Sylvester, a bank manager and a City Council member, invited John and Isabel McEwen, and my husband Bill and I, to be the first foursome to officially tee off. He presented us each a sleeve of balls. No big "to do" was made of it. Mahlon Moe was the Pro.

Nowadays, when I go out to pitch and putt, I see players from out of town.

Mint Valley has been a wonderful asset. Keep it going, a benefit for our younger generation.

I enjoy my Daily News.

Brenda G. Nanney

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News