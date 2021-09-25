Letter: Mint Valley is a wonderful asset

Your interesting and informative article about our Mint Valley Golf Course brought back a personal memory.
When the course was ready to play in 1976, Elmer Sylvester, a bank manager and a City Council member, invited John and Isabel McEwen, and my husband Bill and I, to be the first foursome to officially tee off. He presented us each a sleeve of balls. No big "to do" was made of it. Mahlon Moe was the Pro.
Nowadays, when I go out to pitch and putt, I see players from out of town.
Mint Valley has been a wonderful asset. Keep it going, a benefit for our younger generation.
I enjoy my Daily News.
Brenda G. Nanney
Longview