Letter: Methanol plan was a monstrosity

Every year, we suffer devastating effects of climate change. Changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and more frequent tropical storms affect markets and trade. The idea that fossil fuel usage benefits our economy ignores the correlation between climate change and long-term economic downfall. This project would have eroded Kalama’s health, wealth, and ecology. Thankfully, we no longer have to worry about the effects of the proposed methanol refinery because it has joined the slough of other dirty projects recently rejected by our community as we transition towards net-zero emissions. I hope for continued climate leadership from our elected officials and a transition toward sustainable energy. Thank you to the Department of Ecology, Gov. Jay Inslee, and the activists and organizations who spent thousands of hours serving and protecting our community. This is one more huge step toward a greener future.