Letter: McCaine just makes sense for Kelso

Richard McCaine is a candidate for the Kelso City Council. I'm a Longview resident and wish I could vote for him. Rich is my friend so I'm biased, but I have the advantage of knowing why it makes so much sense to elect Rich to validate his appointment to the vacant council position last year.

To know Rich is to discover his character. It seems like every candidate for any office purports to be thoughtful, intelligent, compassionate, a good listener, a problem solver, and willing to compromise for the greater good without violating core principles, etc. Of the man Richard McCaine, it is all true. I can't prove that in this letter, but elect Rich, and he will prove it to you.

By happy coincidence, if you are a Kelso resident, there is this: Rich and his wife, Wanda, raise Scottish Terriers for show and companionship. In the oft-repeated and iconic words of the late Rick Roberts on radio broadcasts of Hilander athletics, "Scottie Dogs — You gotta love it." "We are Kelso!" Indeed.

Roger Peters

Longview

