Letter: Math doesn't add up in budget letter

Reading the letter submitted by Democratic precinct person Sherry Davis (TDN, June 5) criticizing the Republican proposed federal budget raises some serious questions that need to be clarified.

Davis stated the Republican proposed 2022 budget cuts $14 trillion in critical services and adds another $109 trillion tax cut for wealthy people and large corporations.

TDN readers should review the actual 2022 budgets of both parties because the actual proposed budgets are very close to each other and the entire Biden budget for 2022 is specifically $6.071 trillion. That raises the question as to how can anyone cut $14 trillion from a budget that is only $6 trillion? Or for that matter, cut $109 trillion in taxes from the wealthy?

The answers are found in the proposed budget charts at the 10-year mark. The Biden budget shows a deficit of $14 trillion. The so-called Republican cuts are from the proposed Democrat increases over the present budget and are to balance the budget by 2032.

Alan Hull

Kelso

