Letter: Masks and vaccines or preventable death

Kudos to three elected local officials who wrote a Guest Column against vaccine and mask mandates. It’s reassuring to know you guys can show the virus who’s boss. Thanks for protecting our right to die of a preventable disease, and reminding us that public health policy needs less medical science and more politics. Clearly Washington should be more like Florida and Texas.

You’re right, vaccination is a highly personal choice, a freedom. Our choices now include a whole list of variants. Why lose the option of acquiring diphtheria, mumps, polio or any infectious disease? Some folks believe masks are tyranny, compared to the small inconvenience of intubation. Conservatism ensures that we hear from both sides.

Whether pandemic or climate change, Republicans are leading us in. They’re not afraid to stand their ground against world renowned experts or common sense. Their brilliant legislative priorities stop nonexistent voter fraud and lower taxes for the rich.

Hooray for the GOP. They may not all be stable geniuses, but they sure know how to osculate one’s posterior.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

