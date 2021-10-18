Letter: Mark Karnofski is a proven leader

I have known Mike for more than 40 years, and in that time I have seen him in action as a public servant and family man. Born and raised in Kelso, Mike harbors a deep and abiding interest in the history and welfare of our community. He is open-minded, thoughtful, and approachable on issues that affect our daily lives. No matter what the topic might be, Mike listens intently and responds with dignity and respect. Finally, Mike is unabashedly supportive of our fine school system and local community college. He has my attention, in particular, by advocating for scenic walking trails and bicycle paths, environmental awareness, and improvements to infrastructure.