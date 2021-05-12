Letter: Many questions, but few answers

Our country is like a rudderless ship spinning out of control. We are now facing a breakdown of human values and loss of respect for others. Why? The questions are many, the answers are few. The corona pandemic shattered our lives that we called America. Now people scream for anything that returns us back to normal?

I'm an old man, tired of seeing our land being destroyed by racial hate and violence; an intolerance toward minorities; and no compassion for the homeless, poor and insane. We love to blame do-nothing politicians for everything, yet the real failure of this country is its inability to deal with life on a human level.

My mother once told me, "Son, be strong in whatever you do. Believe in yourself. Always follow the rules and obey the law." That principle still applies today as it did in my father's and grandfather's time. There is no easy fix to what ails us. However, I believe America can still achieve its greatest goals. Peace and love from sea to shining sea

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

