Letter: Makinster's world is upside-down

Longview, are we living in the Twilight Zone, an upside-down world, or in the Land of Oz? What is happening to my world when Ken Spring supports Chet Makinster for Longview City Council, when, if you remember, Chet is the guy who tussled with Mr. Spring that resulted in Mr. Spring getting arrested in December 2006? (later declared a mistrial).

What is happening to my world when Chet Makinster, who is railing against tax increases, has voted for many, many tax and fee increases for pets, utility taxes and property taxes? What is happening to my world when Chet Makinster says he supports our veterans, but wants to ride the homeless out on a rail, when statistically 20% to 23% of the homeless are veterans? Does he only support some veterans?