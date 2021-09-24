Letter: Makinster's words were out of line

No doubt, a slip of the tongue, but it revealed much about a person's compassion. I'm referring to the comment in The Daily News when councilman Chet Makinster was quoted, "If I had my way, they would go out on a rail." This insensitivity could be taken as revisiting John Steinbeck's novel, "Grapes of Wrath" and the similar plight the homeless suffered during the Depression.

In comparison, candidate Angie Wean showed up on a recent Saturday morning to witness the latest round of new sculptures being installed by the Longview Outdoor Gallery. Her enthusiasm is indicative of her commitment to the community. She represents a fresh approach and positive attitude that will bring constructive ideas and change to our community. Whether exploring solutions to Longview's homeless or recognizing the arts, she makes her presence known. As Longview approaches its centennial anniversary, her ideas addressing critical needs as well as her input how this milestone will be celebrated are important.