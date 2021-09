Caroline Phillips' letter to the editor of Sept. 22 expressed my thoughts about Councilman Chet Makinster's comment about homeless people in Longview. "If I had my way, they would all go out of town on a rail."

Unless he was misquoted, that's a shameful statement for an elected official to make about the less fortunate members of this community.

My vote will be going to Angie Wean this November.

Mary Ann Johnson

Longview

