Letter: Makinster's remarks reveal major flaws

Chet Makinster’s remarks to both TDN and KLTV show he is out of touch and out of date. Chet demonstrated his lack of compassion for our less fortunate citizens and his inability to solve our community’s problems when he told TDN “If I had my way, they would all go out of town on a rail.” Chet showed us how he is stuck in the last century when he complained during a KLTV interview that “all they want is an all-lady council.”