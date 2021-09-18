Letter: Makinster's integrity matters to Longview

Longview needs people like Chet Makinster. I’ve known Chet for well over 50 years and have always found him to be a man of integrity and fairness.

The citizens of Longview can rest assured that no matter the issue Chet will have a full understanding of all sides, and will make informed decisions.

I grew up in Longview, and while I no longer live there, I still have many friends and close family there. I want the best for them. That is why I’m urging you to vote Chet Makinster.

Stephen Eastlick

Missoula, Montana

