Letter: Makinster's focus will help Longview

Makinster’s focus will help Longview

I support Chet Makinster for Longview City Council and hope you will too. Chet is a lifetime local who understands our community’s values and our community’s needs.

Chet has been a leader for responsible stewardship of the city budget and has worked hard to preserve and enhance our neighborhoods. His business experience has given him the perspective and ability to think through a problem and discern solutions that work best for everyone.

I have watched him actively participate in council meetings, always showing respect for a diversity of opinions. His leadership on the council helps move Longview in the direction of a better future for all of us.

Chet’s priorities are infrastructure, public safety and economic development, which in turn reinforces and supports creating a better, more vibrant community. As a former business owner and employer, Chet’s focus is to also help create family wage jobs.

Chet does his homework, knows the issues and is a reasonable voice when faced with difficult decisions.

Please support “Yes for Chet” for Longview City Council, Position 6.

Valerie Tinney

Castle Rock

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1