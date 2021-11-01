Letter: Makinster's comments are embarassing

I encourage everyone to watch the KLTV interview with Angie Wean and Chet Makinster (KLTV "Local Matters," Sept. 22, 2021). It will be an hour well spent and an investment in the future of Longview. Pay special attention to Chet’s disregard for women. Chet states “they are shooting ladies at me, but I’m not going to let it happen."

What does Chet have against women? What is he afraid of? In Chet’s mind is there something wrong with all women or just women councilmembers? Looking back at the women who have served in the past and continue to serve on the council, they have all been smart, educated, and thoughtful in their decision-making.

A comment like that is profoundly disappointing from someone who is supposed to represent all members of our community, men, and women alike. It shows a lack of respect for all women everywhere.

I cannot vote for someone who has such little respect for of 50% of our community. Frankly, his comments are embarrassing.

Let’s all vote for Angie Wean.

Gina Patterson

Longview

