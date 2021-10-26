 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Makinster's brings valuable perspective
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Makinster's brings valuable perspective

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

I am supporting Chet Makinster for re-election to the Longview City Council.

Chet knows and understands his community having owned a business and being involved in community activities. He has seen Longview grow and develop and has been a part of that growth.

He carefully reviews agendas and issues before council meetings and listens to other options. He puts time and energy into his council responsibilities and is knowledgeable and committed to serving the citizens of Longview.

We cannot afford to lose Chet on the council. Please join me in voting to re-elect him.

Kay Green

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News