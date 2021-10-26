Letter: Makinster's brings valuable perspective

I am supporting Chet Makinster for re-election to the Longview City Council.

Chet knows and understands his community having owned a business and being involved in community activities. He has seen Longview grow and develop and has been a part of that growth.

He carefully reviews agendas and issues before council meetings and listens to other options. He puts time and energy into his council responsibilities and is knowledgeable and committed to serving the citizens of Longview.

We cannot afford to lose Chet on the council. Please join me in voting to re-elect him.

Kay Green

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0