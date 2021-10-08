Letter: Makinster is worth keeping on council

I have known Chet Makinster for 20-plus years. I have observed carefully as Chet has developed a more complete knowledge of Longview, and participated in its modernization.

Chet has been a successful businessman, a community leader, and City Council member. His involvement in these things has given him a more complete understanding and appreciation of the desires and hopes of the city's diverse population. His participation in the continued development and growth of Longview has helped make Longview an outstanding community in which to live, raise a family and be proud of the city.

Chet consciously reviews and understands materials and agenda matters before meetings and listens to others as they express their opinions.

Given Chet's lifetime home in Longview and his involvement in the preservation and growth of the city, we cannot afford lose his participation. We need Chet's continuation on the Longview City Council.

Cheryl Spencer

Longview

