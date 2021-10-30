Letter: Makinster is best choice for Longview

Chet Makinster is the best candidate for Longview City Council. He was a businessman in the community for years and has dedicated his life to the community.
I couldn’t believe the nasty comments about his health. And never once did you hear his opponent say this was wrong. Yes, Chet has some medical problems, but it never gets in his way to do his work on the council. Chet works with all parties to solve issues. Chet goes to a local elementary school to read with students every week. So awesome. Chet is a candidate you can trust to do what is best for the city.
Vote Chet Makinster, the right person for the City Council position.
Elden Alexander
Lakewood, Washington