Letter: Makinster has shown his worth

What is the next big crisis just around the corner for the Longview City Council? Or the Longview School District? Or the state Legislature? No one knows. That’s why I don’t support candidates just because of their position on one issue. I support them based on whether they are curious listeners, and whether they are thoughtful and thorough in their deliberations, and whether they really care about the long-term impact of their decisions on the citizens they represent, and finally, on whether they marinate their decisions in common sense.