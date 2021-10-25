 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Makinster has shown his worth
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Makinster has shown his worth

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

What is the next big crisis just around the corner for the Longview City Council? Or the Longview School District? Or the state Legislature? No one knows. That’s why I don’t support candidates just because of their position on one issue. I support them based on whether they are curious listeners, and whether they are thoughtful and thorough in their deliberations, and whether they really care about the long-term impact of their decisions on the citizens they represent, and finally, on whether they marinate their decisions in common sense.

I know Chet Makinster to possess these traits. He has demonstrated them throughout his terms on the City Council and Longview deserves his continued leadership.

Gary Kipp

Fox Island, Wash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News