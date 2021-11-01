Letter: Makinster, Boudreau deserve your vote

For the Longview City Council, experience matters.

With all the weird stuff coming from our state and federal governments, wisdom and experience have never been more important for decision-making by our city government.

I am supporting Chet Makinster for re-election to the Longview City Council because of his 14 years of experience with city issues and regulations. I reject the concept that “solutions” created in Seattle have any relevance to Longview. One has only to look at the way Seattle handles the homeless problem to see the folly of efforts that cost nearly $100,000 per year per homeless person, and don’t solve the problem.

I am also backing Spencer Boudreau because of his many years of experience covering Longview issues for his Cowlitz Citizens Update news show, and his years on the Longview Parks and Recreation board. In my opinion, the park system is our best way of attracting new families to live in Longview, instead of Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield, and La Center.

These are non-partisan elections; endorsements from the political parties are irrelevant.

Richard Kirkpatrick

Longview

