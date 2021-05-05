Letter: Maintain clear vision of roadway

I can't begin to tell you how many people I see driving with handicap placards hanging from their rear view mirrors. It clearly says on the placard to remove before driving.

Please, people, take them off. It's a safety hazard to leave them hanging since it blocks your vision. I don't want to get hit by you because you didn't see me.

Now onto the mask mandates: How many people will take off their masks even if not vaccinated since vaccinated people can during certain activities now? How will we know? Get your shots, people. I've gotten both of mine.

Cheryl Karr

Longview

