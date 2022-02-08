Letter: Mail-in ballots help seniors with voting

I get all of my news on the television or read it on my phone.

We got one the morning of Jan. 14 about the deaths and the weather. Then I took a look at more. I found the story about the "forum" that took place Jan. 12 in Kelso.

I'm not part of the GOP. I resent the fact that they want to stop all mail-in ballots. My husband and I are 97 and 93 years old. We have voted by mail since I lost my last husband, Jerry on our 43rd anniversary. Jerry and I mailed in our ballots after cancer stopped his driving.

I'm not happy about the forum because of a candidate for the Third Congressional District suggesting the "state completely do away with mail-in ballots."

I've been a Democrat ever since I was old enough to vote over in Spokane County. I've only been on this side of the state since Jerry couldn't drive.

Marie Alsager

Longview

