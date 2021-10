The only redeeming value I can see to lowering the speed limit to 25 mph on Nichols Boulevard and part of Pacific Way is maybe more squirrels might survive. Thirty mph would have been a better compromise. I drive Pacific Way every day, and the only time I've see an issue with pedestrians is during ball games at John Null Park. That is seasonal. I can't speak to Nichols Boulevard since I avoid that street because of the intersection at Washington Way and 26th Avenue.