Letter: Love the outdoors? Start acting like it.

Fishing and hunting are common outdoor activities that take place year round, and are essential parts of the typical Cowlitz County lifestyle. I have heard from many individuals in my area who see these activities as God-given rights; that they should not be subject to any form of regulation by local, state or federal government.

However, this demographic of hypocritical outdoorsmen also seem to enjoy actively polluting their environment by discarding Styrofoam breakfast containers in road culverts, empty shotgun shells wherever they were used, and making their exhaust systems as loud as possible in order to satisfy their need for public attention. Yet these people also complain about bad water quality and low salmon population counts.

I have lived in this county for more than two decades, and the level of environment hypocrisy found here still amazes me. We should not take our rural environment for granted, considering how easily it is destroyed.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle

