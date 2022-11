I will miss Nancy Edwards, but I don't think we've heard the closing song of the at times "operatic" Daily News.

No, this voice will not be stilled. There is simply too much love for the printed page and our community in this wonderful person for it to simply fade away.

Well done Nancy Edwards, take a pause, you've earned it. You have made a difference and that's no little thing in this upside-down world.

Jim Hill

Kelso