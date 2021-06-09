Letter: Looking at what is 'in the record'

“In the record” summary, not “For the record”:

• I voted against the original “sex offender” ordinance because of a limitation of two offenders without accounting for a building’s capacity. Other councilmembers voted for reasons of their own to defeat it.

• Opposed to indefinite postponement, I requested a workshop – with unanimous Council support – to create an ordinance for Kelso’s particular need and withstand potential legal challenges, a concern of councilmembers and staff in discussion.

• I voted against the city attorney’s Moratorium Ordinance Draft based on the workshop believing it didn’t meet the criteria for emergency passage.

• Inadvertently contributing to “indefinite delay,” I requested reconsideration of the Moratorium Ordinance and a Council majority voted its approval.

Not “in the record”:

• Discussion about hiring consultants outside of city staff and committees.

• Regulation of “sex offenders” only, often emphasized.

• Lack of regard for current treatment facilities.

• Dismissal of citizens’ concerns.