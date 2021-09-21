Letter: Look at downtown art, cast your vote

On Sept. 11, I volunteered to help members of the Longview Outdoor Gallery (LOG) install eight new temporary sculptures in downtown Longview. To make all this happen it took an enthusiastic team of LOG members and volunteers; employees and equipment from the city; the Lower Columbia College welding department; and of course, the local and regional artists exhibiting in this year’s cycle. I applaud the dedication and vision of the LOG members who have worked so hard to enhance the beauty of our community.

These sculptures are purchased through the fundraising efforts of LOG and then donated to the City of Longview. In the past 10 years, they have raised enough money to buy 19 works of art, all of which have been given to the city.

LOG plans to purchase three sculptures from the current display. The public will decide which ones will be purchased through the “People’s Voice” balloting. Please take a walk downtown, listen to the walking tour podcast and cast your vote. Ballots are located at the Broadway Gallery on Commerce Avenue.

Rosemary Powelson

Longview

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0