Letter: Longview was wise to retain Wallis

Thank you folks in Longview for your support of Mayor MaryAlice Wallis. Your vote showed real wisdom.

For me, it was inspirational to watch Mayor Wallis and her council work together to navigate a chaotic period. We all watched as she and they successfully faced unbelievably difficult issues. I'm very impressed with Mayor Wallis' leadership. She's a remarkably committed mayor.

And the Longview City Council as a whole needs to be recognized for its effort during this period. It wasn't easy, nor will be as problems exist, but if you good folks of Longview continue to support Mayor Wallis and the council, your city will be better for it.

Lastly, thank you to Mayor Wallis for her effort to develop an Arts for Kids program. She recognizes how difficult things are for our kids and this program will truly make a difference for our children. Mayor Wallis' support is greatly appreciated.

If you'd like to know more about Arts for Kids, please contact me at jnhill48@comcast.net or call or text me at 503-341-1253. Let's talk. We'll need lots of help.

Jim Hill

Kelso

