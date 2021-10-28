Letter: Longview shouldn't be limited to mills

Longview is more than a mill town and that’s why we need progressive thinking, solutions based leadership that will provide sustainable economic development. Angie Wean is that person who recognizes Longview’s unique proximity as a multi-transportation hub to promote our business and recreational facilities.

Furthermore, with Angie’s background in communication, she is a skilled listener who collaborates to accomplish goals and initiatives. That is why I support Angie Wean for Longview City Council. She has reasonable and humane ideas for managing our critical affordable housing needs.

Make a plan to vote Nov. 2 and cast your vote for Angie Wean.

Nancy Everly

Kelso

