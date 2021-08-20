Letter: Longview roads getting safer

We should all be thankful for the great work being done by Longview's Public Works Director Ken Hash and his team, with the support and vision of the City Council. Under Hash's leadership, roads and sidewalks are becoming safer, which will reduce collisions and deaths. His approach offers each of us an opportunity for improved health, increased disposable income, reduced crime, improved student performance, and a stronger community.

To take full advantage of the opportunities listed above choose biking or walking to get from place to place. This is especially true for trips under five miles which is nearly every trip made from a residence in Longview to a destination in Longview. Really a doable objective if not all the time, some of the time. Lots of people are doing this now in Longview and many would be happy to share their tips and experience.